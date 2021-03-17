Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,775 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $96,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.42. The stock has a market cap of $287.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

