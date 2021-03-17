Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 354,056 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $99,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 264,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

