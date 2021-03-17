Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 72,566 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 72,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $188,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

