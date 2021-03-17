Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $146,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $128.96. 172,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. The company has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

