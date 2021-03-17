Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 286,949 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $103,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after buying an additional 743,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $14,964,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 237,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,481,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.