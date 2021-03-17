Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 48,567 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $116,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 93,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 105,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

