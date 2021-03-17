Raymond James Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $130.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.