Raymond James Increases BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $29.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

BP stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

