Raymond James Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $96.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Valero Energy stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,643.12, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

