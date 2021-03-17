Raymond James Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $200.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of CB stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $2,931,195. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

