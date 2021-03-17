Raymond James Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $51.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

