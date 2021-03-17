Raymond James Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$37.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.06.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.48. 1,005,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,970. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$38.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.46 per share, with a total value of C$45,140.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$726,894.54.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

