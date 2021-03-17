Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. 52,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of -67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

