Razor Network Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Razor Network has a total market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Razor Network Coin Trading

