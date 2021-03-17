RChain (REV) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.39 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. RChain has a total market cap of $83.39 million and $318,375.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RChain has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

