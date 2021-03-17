Realio Network (RIO) Market Capitalization Hits $11.93 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003077 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $867,890.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

