RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Short Interest Update

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 11th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

