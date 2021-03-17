Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apache (APA)

Apache (NASDAQ: APA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/8/2021 – Apache had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/21/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apache by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apache by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

