Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atlas (ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – Atlas had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Atlas had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Atlas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00.

3/9/2021 – Atlas had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Atlas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

3/1/2021 – Atlas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

2/22/2021 – Atlas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/17/2021 – Atlas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

2/4/2021 – Atlas is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Atlas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

1/28/2021 – Atlas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

1/21/2021 – Atlas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

ATCO stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Get Atlas Corp alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.