Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Graybug Vision (GRAY)

3/15/2021 – Graybug Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Graybug Vision had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/15/2021 – Graybug Vision had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/12/2021 – Graybug Vision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

3/9/2021 – Graybug Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/9/2021 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/26/2021 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth about $67,131,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

