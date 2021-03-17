Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/29/2021 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

AKBA opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $534.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

