Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zscaler (ZS)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/11/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.
  • 3/5/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.
  • 3/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/22/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/16/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/20/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

ZS stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.39. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,135,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

