Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Insider Acquires £31,580 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

LON:RB traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,332 ($82.73). 1,225,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,190 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,101.73. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £45.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.08.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

RB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.