RED (RED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,012.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. RED has a market cap of $746,263.14 and $32,012.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00359617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

