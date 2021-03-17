RED (RED) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $722,764.19 and approximately $28,120.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.65 or 0.00348626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

