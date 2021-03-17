Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.14

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.14 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 23,358 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £192.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50.

In other news, insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

