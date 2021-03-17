Redd (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,539.61 or 0.99973657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7,122.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00081891 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003856 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

