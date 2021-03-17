RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.54 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $263.06 million and $3.54 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00246154 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00091152 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.