Reef Reaches Market Capitalization of $447.16 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $447.16 million and $124.71 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.49 or 0.00637280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.