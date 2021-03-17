Refereum (RFR) Trading 219.7% Higher This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 167.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and approximately $91.64 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 219.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00645429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034105 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

