reflect.finance Achieves Market Cap of $11.32 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $240,722.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00461855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00061533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00159507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.33 or 0.00573274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,467,036 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

