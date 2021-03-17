Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $482.17 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

