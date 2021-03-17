Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,868,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,657,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $72.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.