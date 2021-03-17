Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,868,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,657,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $72.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

