Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) rose 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 2,316,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,069,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

REKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

