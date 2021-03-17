Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $574.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

