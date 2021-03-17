Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.53. Remark shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,614,577 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $260.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.34.
About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.
