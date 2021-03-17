Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.53. Remark shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,614,577 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $260.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 331.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

