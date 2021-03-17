Remme (REM) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Remme has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $177,135.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00054236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00663198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

