Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $96.95 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00646410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025285 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

