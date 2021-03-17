Ren (REN) One Day Volume Tops $96.95 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $96.95 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00646410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025285 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034295 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

