Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 65,200 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.40% of Star Group worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGU opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

