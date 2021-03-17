Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,515 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Clearfield worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.84 million, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,331,913.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

