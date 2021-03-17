Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Inogen worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,157. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

