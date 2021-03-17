Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after purchasing an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,867,000 after buying an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 818,577 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 567,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ACGL opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

