Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Henry Schein worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Henry Schein by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

