Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Outfront Media worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 648.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 3,881.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 832,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 423,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

OUT stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

