Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.61 Million Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Gogo worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 46.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $2,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $920.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

