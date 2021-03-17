Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.