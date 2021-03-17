Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $432,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 15,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,340,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

