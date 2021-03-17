Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.91 Million Stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.23% of ORBCOMM worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 42.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORBC. Roth Capital raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513 over the last ninety days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $625.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

