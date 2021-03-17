Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 725.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,177 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Meritage Homes worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after purchasing an additional 167,016 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

